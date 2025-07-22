Landen Roupp News: Blanks Atlanta over five innings

Roupp (7-6) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing four hits and one walk in five shutout innings. He struck out six.

Roupp delivered his third scoreless start in his last six games, and he hasn't conceded greater than two runs in any outing during this period. While the right-hander had a poor 5.10 ERA following his April 30 start in San Diego, he's produced a much-improved 2.27 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 60:28 K:BB covering his last 14 appearances (71.1 innings). Roupp will look to keep the good times rolling in a soft spot at home versus the last-place Pirates his next time out.