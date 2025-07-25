Landon Harmon News: Signs for $2.5 million
Harmon agreed to a contract with the Nationals on Thursday that included a $2.5 million signing bonus, Bobby Blanco of MASN Sports reports.
Taken in the third round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Harmon got a bonus well above the $1.01 million slot value for the 80th overall pick, as Washington bought him out of a college commitment to Mississippi State. The prep right-hander has touched 99 mph with his fastball from a smooth, athletic delivery that features plus extension, and his development will hinge on how quickly his secondary offerings progress.
