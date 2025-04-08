Lane Thomas Injury: Suffers bruised wrist

Thomas was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after making an early exit from Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Thomas took an 88.5-mph changeup off his wrist in the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest, but it seems he escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise. The Guardians may give him a day off Wednesday if he has any lingering soreness, but he shouldn't require an extended absence.