Lars Nootbaar Injury: Likely out until Tuesday
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Sunday that Nootbaar (intercostal) will likely remain out of the lineup until at least Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Nootbaar has been in and out of the lineup over the past week due to a left intercostal injury. With the Pirates scheduled to start left-hander Andrew Heaney on Monday, it makes sense to give the lefty-swinging Nootbaar another day of rest. While the Cardinals seem hopeful that Nootbaar will be ready to go Tuesday, a stint on the 10-day injured list cannot be ruled out, given the nature of the injury.
