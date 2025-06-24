This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

We have a large slate to work through tonight and some elite pitching options with seven starters at $9k or higher and three in the $10k range. We expect Garrett Crochet to be the highest rostered in GPPs and with good reason. Not only has he been dominant all season including 27 DK points in four of his last five starts, but he also draws a great matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels.

We've also starred Freddy Peralta, Luis Castillo and Justin Wrobleski in our optimizer. The Dodgers have yet to officially announce a starter but we expect it to be Wrobleski, and he's only $5,500. Meanwhile, the Pirates have struggled to put up runs all season which makes Peralta an intriguing mid-tier choice. Note that the White Sox are going the opener/bulk relief route, so I'll stay away from that situation. Carlos Rodon and Kris Bubic also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):