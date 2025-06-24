Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 24

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, June 24

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on June 24, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

We have a large slate to work through tonight and some elite pitching options with seven starters at $9k or higher and three in the $10k range. We expect Garrett Crochet to be the highest rostered in GPPs and with good reason. Not only has he been dominant all season including 27 DK points in four of his last five starts, but he also draws a great matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels.

We've also starred Freddy Peralta, Luis Castillo and Justin Wrobleski in our optimizer. The Dodgers have yet to officially announce a starter but we expect it to be Wrobleski, and he's only $5,500. Meanwhile, the Pirates have struggled to put up runs all season which makes Peralta an intriguing mid-tier choice. Note that the White Sox are going the opener/bulk relief route, so I'll stay away from that situation. Carlos Rodon and Kris Bubic also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Garrett Crochet121

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

We have a large slate to work through tonight and some elite pitching options with seven starters at $9k or higher and three in the $10k range. We expect Garrett Crochet to be the highest rostered in GPPs and with good reason. Not only has he been dominant all season including 27 DK points in four of his last five starts, but he also draws a great matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels.

We've also starred Freddy Peralta, Luis Castillo and Justin Wrobleski in our optimizer. The Dodgers have yet to officially announce a starter but we expect it to be Wrobleski, and he's only $5,500. Meanwhile, the Pirates have struggled to put up runs all season which makes Peralta an intriguing mid-tier choice. Note that the White Sox are going the opener/bulk relief route, so I'll stay away from that situation. Carlos Rodon and Kris Bubic also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Garrett Crochet1212
Freddy Peralta21165
Spencer Strider39317
Carlos Rodon4626
Framber Valdez55420
Luis Castillo6121212
Kris Bubic71510
Ranger Suarez84816
Taj Bradley918924
Chase Burns10N/AN/A7
Justin Verlander11191514
Ryan Bergert12101121
Ryne Nelson138133
Jameson Taillon14201418
Andrew Heaney15161713
Tyler Anderson1622164
Michael McGreevy173719
Justin Wrobleski1814101
Frankie Montas19N/AN/A11
Chris Paddack2015218
Cal Quantrill2117199
Trevor Williams2272023
Mike Vasil23211822
German Marquez24132215

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Dodgers8.8!7High
Yankees5.99High
Braves5.411Medium
Padres5.416High
Giants5.221Medium
Brewers5.110Medium
Red Sox5.02High
Royals4.919High
Astros4.64Low
Cubs4.518Low
D-backs4.517Medium
Twins4.515Medium
Mariners4.512Medium
Cardinals4.46Medium
Reds4.18High
Mets4.022Low
Rays4.01Medium
White Sox3.923High
Rockies3.813High
Nationals3.520Low
Angels3.424Low
Phillies3.33Low
Marlins3.25Low
Pirates2.714Low

My primary team stack targets

White Sox vs. RHP Nelson (career 4.26 FIP and 18.3 K%). Key pieces: Edgar Quero, Ryan Noda, Chase Meidroth, Mike Tauchman, Andrew Benintendi

Dodgers vs. RHP Marquez (6.11 ERA, 14.7 K%). Key pieces: Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani

Rockies vs. LHP Wrobleski (4.23 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Hunter Goodman, Michael Toglia, Thairo Estrada, Tyler Freeman, Jordan Beck

Twins vs. RHP Castillo (4.12 FIP vs. 3.38 ERA). Key pieces: Brooks Lee, Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner, Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends