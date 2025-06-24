This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No postponements expected
We have a large slate to work through tonight and some elite pitching options with seven starters at $9k or higher and three in the $10k range. We expect Garrett Crochet to be the highest rostered in GPPs and with good reason. Not only has he been dominant all season including 27 DK points in four of his last five starts, but he also draws a great matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels.
We've also starred Freddy Peralta, Luis Castillo and Justin Wrobleski in our optimizer. The Dodgers have yet to officially announce a starter but we expect it to be Wrobleski, and he's only $5,500. Meanwhile, the Pirates have struggled to put up runs all season which makes Peralta an intriguing mid-tier choice. Note that the White Sox are going the opener/bulk relief route, so I'll stay away from that situation. Carlos Rodon and Kris Bubic also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Garrett Crochet
|1
|2
|1
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 12-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No postponements expected
We have a large slate to work through tonight and some elite pitching options with seven starters at $9k or higher and three in the $10k range. We expect Garrett Crochet to be the highest rostered in GPPs and with good reason. Not only has he been dominant all season including 27 DK points in four of his last five starts, but he also draws a great matchup against the strikeout heavy Angels.
We've also starred Freddy Peralta, Luis Castillo and Justin Wrobleski in our optimizer. The Dodgers have yet to officially announce a starter but we expect it to be Wrobleski, and he's only $5,500. Meanwhile, the Pirates have struggled to put up runs all season which makes Peralta an intriguing mid-tier choice. Note that the White Sox are going the opener/bulk relief route, so I'll stay away from that situation. Carlos Rodon and Kris Bubic also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Garrett Crochet
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Freddy Peralta
|2
|11
|6
|5
|Spencer Strider
|3
|9
|3
|17
|Carlos Rodon
|4
|6
|2
|6
|Framber Valdez
|5
|5
|4
|20
|Luis Castillo
|6
|12
|12
|12
|Kris Bubic
|7
|1
|5
|10
|Ranger Suarez
|8
|4
|8
|16
|Taj Bradley
|9
|18
|9
|24
|Chase Burns
|10
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|Justin Verlander
|11
|19
|15
|14
|Ryan Bergert
|12
|10
|11
|21
|Ryne Nelson
|13
|8
|13
|3
|Jameson Taillon
|14
|20
|14
|18
|Andrew Heaney
|15
|16
|17
|13
|Tyler Anderson
|16
|22
|16
|4
|Michael McGreevy
|17
|3
|7
|19
|Justin Wrobleski
|18
|14
|10
|1
|Frankie Montas
|19
|N/A
|N/A
|11
|Chris Paddack
|20
|15
|21
|8
|Cal Quantrill
|21
|17
|19
|9
|Trevor Williams
|22
|7
|20
|23
|Mike Vasil
|23
|21
|18
|22
|German Marquez
|24
|13
|22
|15
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Dodgers
|8.8!
|7
|High
|Yankees
|5.9
|9
|High
|Braves
|5.4
|11
|Medium
|Padres
|5.4
|16
|High
|Giants
|5.2
|21
|Medium
|Brewers
|5.1
|10
|Medium
|Red Sox
|5.0
|2
|High
|Royals
|4.9
|19
|High
|Astros
|4.6
|4
|Low
|Cubs
|4.5
|18
|Low
|D-backs
|4.5
|17
|Medium
|Twins
|4.5
|15
|Medium
|Mariners
|4.5
|12
|Medium
|Cardinals
|4.4
|6
|Medium
|Reds
|4.1
|8
|High
|Mets
|4.0
|22
|Low
|Rays
|4.0
|1
|Medium
|White Sox
|3.9
|23
|High
|Rockies
|3.8
|13
|High
|Nationals
|3.5
|20
|Low
|Angels
|3.4
|24
|Low
|Phillies
|3.3
|3
|Low
|Marlins
|3.2
|5
|Low
|Pirates
|2.7
|14
|Low
My primary team stack targets
White Sox vs. RHP Nelson (career 4.26 FIP and 18.3 K%). Key pieces: Edgar Quero, Ryan Noda, Chase Meidroth, Mike Tauchman, Andrew Benintendi
Dodgers vs. RHP Marquez (6.11 ERA, 14.7 K%). Key pieces: Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Andy Pages, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani
Rockies vs. LHP Wrobleski (4.23 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Hunter Goodman, Michael Toglia, Thairo Estrada, Tyler Freeman, Jordan Beck
Twins vs. RHP Castillo (4.12 FIP vs. 3.38 ERA). Key pieces: Brooks Lee, Carlos Correa, Matt Wallner, Byron Buxton, Trevor Larnach
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Yandy Diaz: 4-for-5, HR; .800 BA, 2.633 OPS
- Brandon Nimmo: 9-for-19, 2 HR; .474 BA, 1.545 OPS
- Rafael Devers: 6-for-11, HR; .545 BA, 1.674 OPS
- Alec Burleson: 6-for-15, 2 HR: .400 BA, 1.333 OPS
- Alex Verdugo: 6-for-11, 3 2B; .545 BA, 1.402 OPS
- Bryan Reynolds: 12-for-33, HR; .364 BA, 1.007 OPS
- Christian Walker: 5-for-15, 3 XBH; .333 BA, 1.074 OPS
- Luis Arraez: 7-for-18, HR; .389 BA, 1.032 OPS
- Andrew McCutchen: 5-for-15, HR; .333 BA, 1.078 OPS
- Francisco Lindor: 6-for-18, 3B; .333 BA, .873 OPS
- Max Muncy: 7-for-32, 4 HR; .219 BA, .958 OPS
- Nolan Arenado: 11-for-25, 2 SB; .440 BA, .942 OPS
- J.P. Crawford: 3-for-11, HR; .273 BA, .970 OPS
- Brendan Donovan: 8-for-19, RBI; .421 BA, .871 OPS
- Lars Nootbaar: 3-for-11, HR; .273 BA, .853 OPS
- Mookie Betts: 7-for-23, HR; .304 BA, .819 OPS
- Freddie Freeman: 7-for-27, 2 HR; .259 BA, .852 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.