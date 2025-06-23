Lazaro Montes News: Moves up to Double-A

Montes has been promoted from High-A Everett to Double-A Arkansas, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Montes earned the promotion after slashing .268/.387/.572 with 18 home runs in 67 games with Everett. The left-handed-batter did strike out at a 27.6 percent clip with Everett and also hit only .212/.307/.455 versus left-handed pitching, so he's not a finished product. However, Montes has some of the best power of any hitting prospect in baseball and will now get to test himself at the Double-A for the first time.