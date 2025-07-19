Menu
Lenyn Sosa News: Perfect at plate in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 19, 2025 at 7:47pm

Sosa went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates. He was also hit by a pitch.

Sosa reached base in all five plate appearances and drove in runs with singles in the fifth and seventh innings. The 25-year-old has posted an .828 OPS over 14 July contests, recording four multi-hit efforts, three home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. For the season, he's slashing .274/.300/.422 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases across 308 plate appearances.

