Leo Rivas News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma following Friday's game against the Twins.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Cole Young, whose contract was selected by the Mariners from Tacoma. Rivas has served in a utility role for Seattle after being recalled by the big club in early April, and he is slashing .283/.411/.300 with four steals and four RBI in 73 major-league plate appearances this season. Rivas should receive a call back up to the majors this season should the Mariners need infield depth.