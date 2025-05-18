Liam Hicks News: Goes yard Sunday

Hicks went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 5-1 win versus Tampa Bay.

The Miami backstop stretched the lead to 5-1 with a 370-foot home run off Rays starter Shane Baz in the sixth inning. With this two-hit performance, Hicks is now riding a five-game hit streak over which he's batted .438 (7-for-16). The Marlins have been trying to find ways to work Hicks' bat into the lineup more often, as he's slashing .282/.352/.487 with four homers and 20 RBI through 90 plate appearances.