Logan Allen News: Done in by rough fourth frame

Allen (6-8) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Allen was sharp through three innings, retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced. Things took a major turn for the worse for him in the fourth, however, as the A's led off the frame with three straight doubles and four consecutive hits overall to score three times. Allen got into trouble again in the fifth and the sixth, though no additional runs were charged to his ledger. The lefty saw a stretch of three straight quality starts come to an end, but he did manage to yield three or fewer runs for the seventh consecutive outing. Allen will carry a 4.06 ERA into his next start, which lines up to come at home versus Baltimore.