Allen got through the first inning unscathed, but that was about the only positive thing to come out of Saturday's outing for the 26-year-old southpaw. The nine runs he yielded were the most of his major-league career, and the three homers he gave up were his most since June 25, 2024 against the Orioles. Saturday's game inflated Allen's numbers to a 4.35 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 128.1 innings this season. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Mariners.