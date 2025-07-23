Logan Davidson News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Athletics designated Davidson for assignment Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Ben Bowden, whose contract was selected Wednesday. Davidson was a first-round pick back in 2019 but hasn't developed as hoped, slashing .263/.412/.397 in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League in 2025 as a 27-year-old. He does offer some positional versatility and is still young enough that Davidson might draw some interest on waivers.