Logan Evans News: Runs up pitch count in no-decision

Evans allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Saturday.

Evans wasn't efficient enough, needing 88 pitches (53 strikes) for this start. He was still better than Houston starter Lance McCullers, but Evans has now failed to complete five frames in consecutive outings. He's at a 3.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB through 54.1 innings over 10 starts to begin his major-league career. Evans is tentatively expected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels, though more shaky performances could lead to him being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma for another starter at some point.