Logan Evans News: Secures fourth victory

Evans (4-3) earned the win Thursday against the Angels after allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Evans threw just 45 of 79 pitches for strikes and tied a season high with three walks, but he otherwise scattered a double and three singles to limit the Angels to one first-inning run. The 24-year-old picked up his first victory since May 27, though that covered only a span of five starts as he spent most of June in the minors. Through his first 11 big-league outings, Evans has a 3.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB across 59.1 innings.