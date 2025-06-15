Menu
Logan Gilbert Injury: Making return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Manager Dan Wilson said Gilbert (elbow) will come off the 15-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Red Sox, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been sidelined since late April due to a flexor strain, but he's ready to rejoin Seattle's rotation after a three-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Gilbert threw 72 pitches across five scoreless innings during his final rehab outing Tuesday, so he may face some minor workload limitations for his first start or two back with the Mariners.

