Logan Gilbert News: Activated ahead of Monday's start
The Mariners activated Gilbert (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
He's set to make his long-awaited return to the Mariners' rotation Monday versus the Red Sox after missing nearly two months of action with a flexor strain. Gilbert threw 72 pitches across five scoreless innings during his final rehab start, so he should face only minor workload restrictions in his first outing back with the big club.
