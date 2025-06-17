Logan Gilbert News: Racks up 10 punchouts in return

Gilbert (1-2) took the loss against Boston on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over five innings.

Gilbert returned to the mound following a nearly eight-week absence due to a flexor strain. The right-hander didn't show any signs of rust, as he tallied an impressive 21 whiffs en route to tying a season high with 10 strikeouts. Despite the fantastic outing, Gilbert took his second loss, as four Red Sox pitchers managed to shut out the Mariners' offense while allowing just four hits. The positive news for Seattle is that Gilbert tossed 84 pitches and appeared fully back to form, though he's in line for a tough test in what projects to be a matchup against the Cubs in his next start.