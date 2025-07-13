Menu
Logan Gilbert News: Rebounds against Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Detroit, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Gilbert had allowed four earned runs in three of his last four starts, but he managed to slow down a strong Tigers offense Sunday. Both runs scored while Gilbert was on the mound came after an error in the first inning. Dillon Dingler delivered the blow with a two-RBI double. Since returning from the injured list June 16, Gilbert has a 4.40 ERA and a 44:9 K:BB across 30.2 innings.

