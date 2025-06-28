Logan Gilbert News: Works to no-decision

Gilbert settled for the no-decision after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven, during Friday's 7-6 win over the Rangers.

Since his opening start of the year when he went seven strong, Gilbert has failed to pitch into the seventh inning in nine starts since. Along with the ability to work deep into ballgames, keeping the ball in the ballpark has been a struggle for the 28-year-old as well as he's allowed a home run in four straight outings. The right-hander is lined up to face the Royals in his next start Wednesday.