Henderson will be back with Milwaukee for the first time since late May and will take over the rotation spot of right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who was unexpectedly placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left tibia contusion. Though Misiorowski has drawn far more buzz of the two rookies, Henderson was arguably just as impressive over his first four MLB starts, logging a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in 21 innings. Since returning to Nashville, Henderson's ratios haven't been quite as eye-popping (4.34, 1.20 WHIP, 47:13 K:BB in 47.2 innings), but his previous success in the majors is enough to make with worthy of a cursory pickup in most fantasy leagues. Henderson should be in line for at least two turns through the rotation and could be in line for a longer-term stay with Milwaukee if Misiorowski isn't ready to return from the IL when first eligible in mid-August.