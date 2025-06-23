Logan O'Hoppe News: Getting power stroke back

O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday in a loss to Houston.

O'Hoppe broke a scoreless tie with a two-run shot to left field in the fourth inning, notching his third long ball of the weekend. Prior to Saturday, the backstop endured a 19-game homer drought, but he's still second among all big-league catchers with 17 home runs on the season. O'Hoppe has added 37 RBI, 25 runs and a .233/.268/.471 slash line through 239 plate appearances.