Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Logan O'Hoppe headshot

Logan O'Hoppe News: Getting power stroke back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

O'Hoppe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday in a loss to Houston.

O'Hoppe broke a scoreless tie with a two-run shot to left field in the fourth inning, notching his third long ball of the weekend. Prior to Saturday, the backstop endured a 19-game homer drought, but he's still second among all big-league catchers with 17 home runs on the season. O'Hoppe has added 37 RBI, 25 runs and a .233/.268/.471 slash line through 239 plate appearances.

Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now