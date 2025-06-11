Logan O'Hoppe News: Sitting for second time in series

O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the plate Wednesday while O'Hoppe rests for the second time in the series after also sitting out Monday's 7-4 win. Since May 25, O'Hoppe has gone 3-for-38 with 13 strikeouts, so the Angels could end up turning the catcher position into more of a timeshare until O'Hoppe returns to form at the plate.