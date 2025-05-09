Fantasy Baseball
Logan VanWey headshot

Logan VanWey News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Astros recalled VanWey from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander was optioned to Sugar Land last weekend but will quickly rejoin the big club since Hayden Wesneski (elbow) is headed to the injured list. In his first taste of the majors earlier this year, VanWey made six appearances and gave up one earned run on 11 hits with a 2:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings.

Logan VanWey
Houston Astros
