Logan Webb News: Peppered in loss
Webb (9-7) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on 11 hits and a walk over six innings as the Giants were downed 6-3 by the Blue Jays. He struck out one.
The right-hander wasn't hit especially hard, but the damage added up from three doubles and eight singles. It's only Webb's second loss in nine starts since the beginning of June, a stretch in which he's delivered a 3.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 56:12 K:BB over 58.1 innings. He'll look for a better result in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now