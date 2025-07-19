Logan Webb News: Peppered in loss

Webb (9-7) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on 11 hits and a walk over six innings as the Giants were downed 6-3 by the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The right-hander wasn't hit especially hard, but the damage added up from three doubles and eight singles. It's only Webb's second loss in nine starts since the beginning of June, a stretch in which he's delivered a 3.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 56:12 K:BB over 58.1 innings. He'll look for a better result in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Mets.