The Marlins recalled Arias from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

The move corresponds with Connor Gillespie being optioned to Jacksonville. Arias has an 11.37 ERA and 2.05 WHIP in 6.1 major-league innings, but he's not allowed a run in three of his four outings in the minors this season. He'll give the Marlins another right-handed option out of the bullpen.