Luarbert Arias News: Returning to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Arias to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

The move makes room on the Marlins' 26-man roster for Jesus Tinoco (back), who was reinstated off the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Arias has appeared in four games for Miami since being recalled from Triple-A on March 30, posting an 11.37 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across 6.1 frames. He'll look to regain his form in Jacksonville, where he logged a 3.04 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 68 innings in 2024.