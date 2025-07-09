Lucas Giolito News: Blanks Rockies

Giolito (6-1) picked up the win Wednesday against Colorado, allowing four hits and no walks with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Giolito took advantage of a lackluster Rockies lineup, posting his fourth scoreless outing in his last five starts. During that stretch, he owns a 5-0 record and a sparkling 0.70 ERA across 38.2 innings. The streak lowered his ERA from 6.42 to 3.36, where it'll stand entering the All-Star break.