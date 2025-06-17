Lucas Giolito News: Dominant in victory

Giolito (3-1) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing three hits and issuing one walk while striking out 10 batters over six scoreless innings.

This was arguably Giolito's finest start of the campaign, as he racked up a season-high 10 punchouts and tied a season low in allowing three hits. The veteran righty didn't surrender any extra-base hits and missed plenty of bats with 18 swinging strikes. Giolito has had three bad blowouts during which he's yielded six or more runs, but he's also allowed one run or fewer five times in nine total starts. He's given up just one run -- which was unearned -- and six hits across 12 frames over his past two appearances, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to be a road matchup in San Francisco.