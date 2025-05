The Phillies signed Sims to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Sims was released by the Nationals earlier this month after collecting an unsightly 13.86 ERA and 2.27 WHIP through 12.1 innings. The 31-year-old reliever posted a 29.9 percent strikeout rate from 2019 to 2024, so the Phillies will see if they can coax more out of Sims.