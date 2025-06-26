Luis Arraez News: Extends streak with three hits

Arraez went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Nationals.

Arraez was responsible for half of the Padres' six hits Wednesday, including a two-out RBI single in the second inning that proved to be the lone run scored in the win. Arraez extended his hitting streak to 12 games -- he's gone 19-for-53 (.358) in that span. Overall, the former batting champ is slashing .288/.317/.397 with three homers, 30 RBI, 37 runs scored and three steals across 323 plate appearances this season.