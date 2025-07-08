Luis Arraez News: Provides lone run in win
Arraez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
Arraez broke the deadlock with a solo shot off Merrill Kelly in the seventh inning. Arraez is up to five homers on the year, including two over his last 10 games, a span in which he's gone 14-for-39 (.359). Overall, he's batting .293 with a .736 OPS, 35 RBI, 39 runs scored, four stolen bases, 17 doubles and four triples across 85 games.
