Luis Arraez News: Racks up three hits in loss

Arraez went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Arraez is 10-for-31 (.323) over his last seven games, a span that has seen him rack up three doubles, three RBI and five runs scored. The infielder is up to a .280/.312/.396 slash line with three homers, 27 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases, 16 doubles and three triples over 66 contests. Arraez continues to provide steady contact thanks to a tiny 1.7 percent strikeout rate -- he hasn't struck out since May 25 versus Atlanta.