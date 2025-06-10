Luis Arraez News: Two doubles in three-hit game

Arraez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and four runs scored in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Dodgers.

Arraez hasn't found any over-the-fence power in June, but he's gone 11-for-42 (.262) with five doubles across 10 games this month. He did his part to get on base frequently Tuesday, and Manny Machado benefited, knocking in Arraez three times in a five-RBI effort. Arraez is at a .281/.314/.405 slash line with three home runs, 15 doubles, three triples, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and three stolen bases over 60 games this season. He continues to switch between first base and designated hitter, sharing both positions with Gavin Sheets.