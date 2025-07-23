Menu
Luis Castillo News: Falls to Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Castillo (7-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing six runs (three earned) on 10 hits over five innings. He struck out seven.

The 10 hits allowed matched a season high for Castillo, who would take his first loss since June 18 -- the right-hander had pitched to a stellar 1.46 ERA in four starts (24.2 innings) prior to Wednesday. Overall, Castillo sports a 3.30 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 107:36 K:BB over 21 starts (120 innings) this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the A's.

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners
