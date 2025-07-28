Castillo was more crafty than overpowering in the outing, as he notched just six whiffs and four punchouts. The veteran right-hander allowed only six baserunners (on five hits and one hit batsman), with the Athletics' lone run coming on a fielder's choice in the sixth frame. This was Castillo's 13th quality start of the campaign, tied for 11th-most in the majors. He's putting together another steadily reliable season, posting a 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 111:36 K:BB through 127 innings spanning 22 starts.