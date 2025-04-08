Fantasy Baseball
Luis Contreras headshot

Luis Contreras News: Officially promoted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

The Astros recalled Contreras from Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Just 24 hours after being optioned to Triple-A, Contreras will return to Houston to act as the roster replacement for Spencer Arrighetti, who was sent to the IL on Tuesday with a broken thumb. Contreras has given up 11 earned runs in just 11.1 career innings in the majors, so he'll almost certainly be limited to low-leverage situations for now.

