Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Luis Garcia headshot

Luis Garcia Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 10:05am

Garcia (adductor) will begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Garcia landed on the 15-day injured list in early June due to a right adductor strain, but he's made enough progress with his throwing program to resume pitching in games. The right-hander posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB across 26 innings with the Dodgers prior to landing on the shelf.

Luis Garcia
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now