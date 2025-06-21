Luis Garcia Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Garcia (thigh) will start his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Garcia landed on the 15-day injured list in early June due to a right adductor strain. He has progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment and could return to the big club by the end of the month. Garcia posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 23:15 K:BB across 26 innings prior to his injury.