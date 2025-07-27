Luis Garcia News: Hot stretch continues
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-3 victory over the Twins.
Garcia stayed hot Saturday with a pair of extra-base hits, extending his hitting streak to five games. Over that span, the second baseman is 7-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI. He'll look to push the streak to a season-best six games in Sunday's contest. Before this recent surge, Garcia carried a .688 OPS through 87 games, but has raised that mark to .708 across 92 games thanks to his strong stretch at the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now