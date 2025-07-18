Luis Gil Injury: Nearing return

Gil (lat) will throw 55-60 pitches Friday for Double-A Somerset and may only need one additional start before being activated, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The tentative plan for Gil is to follow up Friday's start with a rehab appearance with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. If all goes well in both outings, he could rejoin the Yankees' rotation. The 27-year-old hasn't appeared in an MLB game this season after suffering a high-grade lat strain during spring training.