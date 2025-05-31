Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Guerrero headshot

Luis Guerrero News: Expected to join big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Red Sox are expected to promote Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Guerrero has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he has a 4.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB across 20.1 innings. He's made four appearances out of the Red Sox's bullpen this season and has allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Luis Guerrero
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now