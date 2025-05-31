Luis Guerrero News: Expected to join big club

The Red Sox are expected to promote Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Guerrero has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he has a 4.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB across 20.1 innings. He's made four appearances out of the Red Sox's bullpen this season and has allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings.