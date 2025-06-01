Fantasy Baseball
Luis Guerrero News: Returns to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

The Red Sox recalled Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

He'll be joining the bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Justin Slaten (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Guerrero had two stints with the big club earlier this season, making four relief appearances while logging a 1.69 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 5.1 innings. Expect the Red Sox to use him primarily in lower-leverage spots.

