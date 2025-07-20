Luis Medina Injury: Still far away from return

The Athletics announced June 2 that Medina (elbow) increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 105 feet,

The team hasn't provided any formal updates on Medina's status since June 2, making it unclear at this time whether he's advanced to throwing off a mound as he makes his way back from August 2024 Tommy John surgery. The Athletics haven't officially ruled Medina out for a return from the 60-day injured list this season, but if he gets activated, it likely won't happen until some point in September.