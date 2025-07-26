Luis Mey News: Returns to minors
The Reds optioned Mey to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Mey was called up Friday after fellow reliever Scott Barlow was placed on the paternity list, but with Barlow back with the club Saturday, Mey is heading back to Louisville. The righty didn't get into Friday's contest but has a good chance of being back with the big club at some point later this season if a spot in the bullpen opens up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now