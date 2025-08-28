Morales got stronger as the game progressed -- he allowed three baserunners over his first three innings but only one across his final three frames. The right-hander notched 11 whiffs among his 91 pitches and recorded his third straight quality start. Morales made his MLB debut out of the bullpen Aug. 1 and has started in each of his four outings since. He's been a revelation for the Athletics, compiling a 1.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 22.2 total innings. Morales will try to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to be on the road in St. Louis.