Luis Robert Injury: Lands on IL with hamstring strain

The White Sox placed Robert on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.

After being lifted from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks due to what the White Sox had labeled as hamstring tightness, Robert was out of the lineup for the first two games of the team's series versus the Giants before it was determined that he would require more down time. Chicago didn't have an outfielder on its taxi squad available for a call-up, so the team will play a man short in Sunday's game against the Giants and wait until prior to Tuesday's series opener versus the Dodgers to replace Robert on the 26-man active roster. Robert will be eligible to return from the IL on July 6, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to go after a minimum-length stay on the shelf.