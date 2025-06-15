Luis Robert Injury: Scratched with thumb issue
Robert was scratched from the lineup Sunday against the Rangers due to thumb soreness, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Robert was initially slated to start in center field Sunday but will instead hit the bench due to the thumb issue. The 27-year-old will now have two straight days to rest up since the White Sox have a scheduled day off Monday. Michael Taylor took Robert's place in center field for the series finale in Texas.
