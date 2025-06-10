Luis Robert News: Ends homer drought

Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Astros.

Robert took Lance McCullers deep in the fourth inning to tally his sixth home run of the season and first since May 2. He is hitting just .184 across 237 plate appearances on the campaign and has shown very few signs of turning things around by going just 5-for-33 across his last 10 games. The one positive to Robert's season is his 21 stolen bases.