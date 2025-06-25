Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Luis Robert headshot

Luis Robert News: Makes early exit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 12:09pm

Robert was removed for a pinch hitter in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Robert played defense in the top of the first inning but was removed before taking his first at-bat in the bottom of the frame. It's not clear if Robert is dealing with an injury, an illness or something else, but the outfielder has also been the subject of trade rumors of late. The White Sox should have more information on his status shortly.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now