Luis Robert News: Makes early exit Wednesday

Robert was removed for a pinch hitter in the first inning of Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Robert played defense in the top of the first inning but was removed before taking his first at-bat in the bottom of the frame. It's not clear if Robert is dealing with an injury, an illness or something else, but the outfielder has also been the subject of trade rumors of late. The White Sox should have more information on his status shortly.