Luis Robert News: Pops ninth homer

Published on July 12, 2025

Robert went 2-for-7 with a two-run home run and a walk across both games of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Robert has started all four games since being activated from the injured list while hitting primarily sixth in the lineup. He delivered his ninth home run of the season in the opening game of the doubleheader Friday and has at least one hit in three of the four contests since he was activated.

Luis Robert
Chicago White Sox
